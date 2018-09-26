4 new spots to score apparel in New York City

Ian Rios New York
167 Madison Ave., Suite 606, Midtown
Photo: Ian Rios New York/Yelp
Ian Rios New York is a bespoke clothier, shoe store and personal styling spot located at 167 Madison Ave., Suite 606. The Midtown establishment specializes in custom suits for both women and men.
The design process includes meetings with a personal stylist to discuss the occasion and budget for the suit, as well as a choice of fabrics, lapel, pockets, cuffs, vents, and pants style. Once measurements are taken and tailoring is complete, the shop completes a final fitting and any necessary alterations.
(You can check out some sample suits and book a free measuring session at the business's website.)
Ian Rios New York currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"I had such a wonderful experience working with Ksenia of Ian Rios," wrote Yelper Rina M., who was the first to review the tailoring spot on July 30. "Ksenia was very professional, attentive to client's point of view, knowledgeable about different time periods and style of suits and passionate about all those details."
Yelper Enrique B., who reviewed the service on August 10, added, "I was completely impressed with the styling process and the seemingly infinite customization options. It felt like The Great Gatsby getting measured up while sipping top shelf whiskey."
Ian Rios New York is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Alo Yoga
96 Spring St., SoHo
Photo: Nicholas J./Yelp
Alo Yoga is an upscale athletic apparel brand for women and men, based in Beverly Hills. The New York flagship store at 96 Spring St. in SoHo has an in-store yoga studio as well as retail space.
The clothes on offer include leggings, shorts, tank tops, shirts and outerwear for both sexes. In addition to offerings from their website, the retail store has third-party collaborations not available elsewhere.
The second floor, which has the yoga space, also boasts a cafe serving up espresso drinks made from Stumptown coffee, kombucha, matcha and more.
Alo Yoga currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"Alo has the best quality products, not only great for yoga and fitness, but also really fashionable off the mat," wrote Yelper Joshua N., one of the first users to visit Alo Yoga on September 18. "I can attest that the quality is top-notch and the brand inspires me to be active, get on my mat and live life to the fullest. "
Claudia K. noted, "I love the layout of the store. Everything is neatly spaced so you can clearly see each piece of merchandise. The store is two floors and they carry a lot of pieces!"
Alo Yoga is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Dr. Martens
103 Smith St., Boerum Hill
Photo: Dr. Martens/Yelp
Dr. Martens is an England-based international shoe and clothing store known for its iconic boots. The new retail location at 103 Smith St. in Boerum Hill joins three others in Manhattan.
In addition to boots for women and men, the store offers a wide selection of sandals, walking shoes, and accessories like socks and leather bags. (You can check out some of its current designs on its website.)
The new cobbler's current rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"The friendliest staff out of all the stores in the City," Yelper Artem V. approved. "Very spacious store."
But Allan L. warned of the opposite experience with the service: "Walked in and patiently waited for some service from the two store associates. Didn't receive a 'hello,' an 'I'll be right with you' or a 'let me know if you need any help.'"
Dr. Martens is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Phluid Project
684 Broadway, NoHo
Photo: The Phluid Project/Yelp
The Phluid Project is an apparel store billing itself as the first ever "gender-free" clothing line. Located at 684 Broadway in NoHo, it also sells clothing by brands such as FILA and Champion.
The store is not divided into "men's" and "women's" sections but into categories based on the article of clothing. Expect to find plenty of casual hoodies, pants, and shirts. The designers for the brand make their clothes in sizes ranging from 0-4 rather than small, medium or large, per Mashable.
The spot also hosts a mini-cafe by Rise Coffee, providing its signature draft cold brew, as we recently reported.
The Phluid Project currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response in its early days.
"Service was attentive. They have a coffee counter in the back and a nice sitting area if you want to hang out a bit," said Yelper Jean W., but noted, "Overall they have some cute stuff but if you don't fit in an XL or less this store is not for you."
Yelper Colleen M. wrote, "They have cute stuff and the staff is so nice. I got a fancy candle and I felt good about it because the proceeds support The Hetrick Martin Institute."
The Phluid Project is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-6 p.m. on weekends.