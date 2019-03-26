4 new spots to score Hawaiian eats in New York City

O'hana
216-19 Northern Blvd., Bayside
O'hana is a Japanese and Asian fusion spot, offering poke and more.
On the menu, you'll find teriyaki salmon, baby octopus, pork belly buns and various poke bowls. Yelpers are fans of the lunch special and you can complement your lunch with a fruit smoothie.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out three reviews, O'hana has been getting positive attention.
CeeCee A. noted, "I got the salmon poke bowl with brown rice, cucumber, pickled ginger and seaweed salad topped with avocado dressing and miso soup. The food came out just a few minutes later and it was delicious! "
O'hana is open from noon-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on weekends.
Fuyu Ramen
4617 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Fuyu Ramen is a spot to score poke and ramen.
Try a sushi burrito with a side of edamame or the Takoyari, a fried octopus ball topped with a dry beetle if you're feeling adventurous. The various ramen bowls get rave reviews and soft drinks are available to wet your whistle.
Yelp users are excited about Fuyu Ramen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on the site.
Yelper Karen F., who reviewed Fuyu Ramen on March 9, wrote, "This is my first time coming into FuYu Ramen and it was an awesome experience. I had the spicy miso chicken ramen and my sisters each had the spicy miso pork ramen and it all tasted amazing."
Fuyu Ramen is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Poke Fusion
2351 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp
Poke Fusion is a sushi bar and Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more.
Try the Pink Lady roll, with shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and masago, wrapped in pink soy paper. Build your poke bowl with a base, protein, sauce, sides, mix-ins and toppings. This business offers delivery too.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Poke Fusion has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Renee N., who was one of the first users to visit Poke Fusion on Feb.15, wrote, "The food was delicious! Everything is fresh and made to order. The sushi rice has great flavor and texture."
Poke Fusion is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Poke Stop
1720 Sheepshead Bay Road, Sheepshead Bay
Poke Stop is a Hawaiian spot, offering poke and seafood.
Here, you can also build your own bowl or order a signature bowl. The Tuna Soba Bowl includes soba noodles, tuna, avocado, pickled cucumber, scallion, furikaki, bonito flakes and soba truffle. Sides include avocado toast, shrimp and salmon ceviche and miso soup.
Poke Stop's current rating of four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Alina G., who reviewed Poke Stop on Feb. 28, wrote, "I just got a delivery and it was so good!"
Poke Stop is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.