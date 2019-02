Angaar

So you're hungry--and you're ready for some Indian food. Good news: we've found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Indian food. Angaar is an Indian restaurant.The spot offers a Tandoori Chicken marinated in ginger, garlic, yogurt and ground spices, a lamb biryani served with basmati rice, vegetable samosas with potatoes, peas, cashews and raisins and more.With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 23 reviews, Angaar has been getting positive attention.Bh S. noted , "I got the Lahsooni Gobi for my appetizer. It was well textured with a perfect kick to bring the flavors together. For my main dish, I got the sag paneer paired with garlic naan and a lachha paratha. The bread was amazing and the saag was well-balanced."Angaar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. from Sunday through Monday Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tandoori Place is an Asian fusion, Indian and halal spot.The restaurant offers a regular menu as well as a vegan menu. Try the chicken curry with ginger, garlic, tomato and Indian spices, or Shami Kabab with ground chicken and lentil patty. From the vegan menu, try the curry with cannelloni beans and tomato sauce, or the Channa Masala with chickpeas, onion and tomato gravy. (View both menus here .)With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Tandoori Place has been getting positive attention.Yelper Nhi V. noted , "This was the best butter chicken and saag paneer I've had. I loved the warm, refreshing Indian milk tea too."Tandoori Place is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. City Cafe Grill & Bar is an Indian and Himalayan restaurant.Try the Dal Makhani, which features slow-cooked black lentil with clarified butter and rice. Or opt for the Lamb Kadai with bell pepper, ginger, tomato and onion. (View the menu here .)With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, City Cafe Grill & Bar has been getting positive attention.Yelper Pam M. wrote , "The chana saag was the best I've had and the kormas were rich and tasty. The rice was so fragrant and delicious."City Cafe Grill & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Lhasa Fresh Food is a Himalayan and Nepalese spot.The restaurant offers a lamb noodle with onion, cabbage and carrot, a hand-pulled noodle soup with pork, black mushroom and cabbage, a Potato Fry dish, featuring potato cubes, onion and seasoning and more.Lhasa Fresh Food's current rating of three stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.Yelper Nelson R., who reviewed Lhasa Fresh Food on Jan. 17, wrote , "The steamed beef and chives MoMo was very tasty."Lhasa Fresh Food is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.---