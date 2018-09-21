4 new spots to score Southern eats in New York City

Cash Only BBQ
774 Driggs Ave., Williamsburg
Photo: Everything L./Yelp
Cash Only BBQ is a fresh Williamsburg spot at 774 Driggs Ave. (between Fourth and Third streets) for Southern-style barbecue, sandwiches, sides and desserts. It offers dine-in options, but the small space encourages take-out and delivery too.
True to its name, the cash-only joint offers sandwiches like the brisket melt, with layers of beef brisket and melted cheese, as well as the veggie smoked jackfruit (which can be substituted for any protein). Sides include banh mi slaw and rosemary shallot fries.
While you can't order online directly, you can check out the full menu here and send in orders by text.
Yelp users are excited about Cash Only BBQ, which currently holds five stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Yelper Hannah H., who reviewed Cash Only BBQ on September 16, wrote, "Employees are friendly, seating is scarce, food is delicious. I had the brisket melt and it was perfection. The sauce was flavorful, and the meat was tender."
And Ashley F., the first to review the joint, vouched for the vegan options: "Amazing bbq jackfruit and smoked beets, coleslaw and fries."
Cash Only BBQ is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Art Bird & Whiskey Bar
89 E. 42nd St., Lower Level Dining Concourse, Grand Central Terminal
Photo: Shawn W./Yelp
Art Bird & Whiskey Bar is a cocktail bar and all-day Southern restaurant located in Grand Central Terminal in Midtown. It's the project of Joseph Germanotta (better known as Lady Gaga's father) and chef Art Smith (Oprah Winfrey's former personal chef), according to Paper magazine.
The counter-service joint's specialty is boneless buttermilk fried chicken, with options like the Mix Box (one serving each of light and dark meat), a fried chicken sandwich, and an all-day dish of chicken and waffles with maple syrup. Sides include a cheddar cheese and green onion biscuit and cheesy grits.
The restaurant also offers 20 whiskey options from the U.S., Scotland and Ireland, plus craft beers on draft and a cocktail list.
Yelp users are clucking over Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, which currently holds three stars out of 46 reviews on the site.
"The breading on the chicken had a simple spice blend and was nicely crisped," opined Yelper Riley C. "The cheese grits are a must have. Just the right amount of spice with the pimento cheese blended into the grits."
However, Sammy G. echoed a few complaints about the food's quality, calling the chicken, "Extremely salty. The breading/skin texture was crunchy and decent but one of the two pieces was extremely dry inside. "
Art Bird & Whiskey Bar is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Sumner's Luncheonette
601 Greenwood Ave., Windsor Terrace
Photo: Sumner's Luncheonette/Yelp
Sumner's Luncheonette is a Southern breakfast and lunch spot with a self-described "Pennsylvania Dutch twist." It's located at 601 Greenwood Ave., in the former space of owners Chris Scott and Eugenie Woo's Brooklyn Commune and next door to their Butterfunk Kitchen, as the Michelin Guide reports.
Diners can expect to nosh on scrapple, a Pennsylvania Dutch specialty of pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal and wheat flour, served with poached eggs, an English muffin and sassafras gravy. There's also fried chicken with potato waffles and a breaded catfish sandwich with jalapeno jam.
Yelp users, especially those who loved the former Brooklyn Commune, are still warming up to Sumner's Luncheonette, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Adrianna G. wrote, "The drumsticks are truly delicious, and I could tell that they were sourced from high-quality purveyors. There's a lot of fried chicken in NYC now, but the corn creme offered a unique version. ... The grits and bacon are amazing as always. The mac and cheese is truly that delicious. "
But others, like Yelper Sam H. complained about some changes: "Removing hot breakfast service for a neighborhood composed mostly of young families and working people who commute via the subway literally next to the front door is a mistake."
Sumner's Luncheonette is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Hen Penny
1695 Broadway, Midtown
Photo: Alice Z./Yelp
Hen Penny, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based fast food chicken shop specializing in sandwiches, tenders and buckets. The Southern joint is located at 1695 Broadway (between 53rd and 54th streets) in Midtown.
On the menu, diners will find a version of the Nashville hot chicken sandwich with "Rooster" hot sauce, as well as the Hen Penny Classic, with a Southern fried chicken breast and pickles
The a la carte piece selections range from wings to an entire quarter chicken. Classic sides like fried pickles, whipped potatoes and steamed green beans join indulgent desserts like funnel fried Twinkies or waffle sticks with cinnamon sugar. (You can check out the full menu here.)
However, Yelp users are still warming up to Hen Penny, which currently holds three stars out of 33 reviews on the site.
Brian A. criticized the joint's price point and quality: "The leg sizes are no bigger than what you get at Popeye's or KFC. ... Bone in chicken has low meat to bone ratio."
But May M. echoed other Yelpers' praise for the large size of the chicken tenders and wrote, "My go to is the Classic Luxe sandwich meal and then I do a mix of their lemonade and sweet tea for a southern classic drink an Arnold Palmer."
Hen Penny - NYC is open from 7 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.