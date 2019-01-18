FOOD & DRINK

4 top spots for bagels in Yonkers

Manor Bagels Café. | Photo: Kadeem C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for bagels?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel spots in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Manor Bagels Cafe



PHOTO: AMANDA G./YELP

Topping the list is Manor Bagels Cafe. Located at 46 Warburton Ave. in Getty Square, the spot to score bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more is the highest rated bagel shop in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

2. New York Bagels Deli & Catering



Photo: amanda g./Yelp

Next up is New York Bagels Deli & Catering, situated at 1032 Yonkers Ave. With four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite among bagel seekers.

3. High Ridge Bagel Factory



Photo: nella p./Yelp

High Ridge Bagel Factory, located at 1805 Central Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli, which offers bagels, pastries and more, four stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli



Photo: nella p./Yelp

Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli in Dunwoodie is another go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 777 Central Park Ave. to see for yourself.
