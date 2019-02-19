4 top spots for desserts in New Rochelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. R Cafe & Tea Boutique
Photo: zaneta o./Yelp
Topping the list is R Cafe & Tea Boutique. Located at 302 Huguenot St., the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, macarons and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.
2. Yum Ice Cream & Bubble Tea
Photo: anna r./Yelp
Next up is Yum Ice Cream & Bubble Tea, situated at 8 Anderson St. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, juice and smoothies and bubble tea has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Scarsdale Pastry Center
Photo: scarsdale pastry center/Yelp
Scarsdale Pastry Center, a bakery, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1487 Weaver St. to see for yourself.
4. 16 Handles
Photo: 16 handles/Yelp
Check out 16 Handles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and juice and smoothies at 77 Quaker Ridge Road.
