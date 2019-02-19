FOOD & DRINK

4 top spots for desserts in New Rochelle

Photo: 16 Handles/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. R Cafe & Tea Boutique



Photo: zaneta o./Yelp

Topping the list is R Cafe & Tea Boutique. Located at 302 Huguenot St., the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, macarons and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yum Ice Cream & Bubble Tea



Photo: anna r./Yelp

Next up is Yum Ice Cream & Bubble Tea, situated at 8 Anderson St. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, juice and smoothies and bubble tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Scarsdale Pastry Center



Photo: scarsdale pastry center/Yelp

Scarsdale Pastry Center, a bakery, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1487 Weaver St. to see for yourself.

4. 16 Handles



Photo: 16 handles/Yelp

Check out 16 Handles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and juice and smoothies at 77 Quaker Ridge Road.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
