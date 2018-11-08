5 best spots to score affordable Mexican food in NYC

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Taqueria Tlaxcalli
Topping the list is Taqueria Tlaxcalli. Located at 2103 Starling Ave. in Parkchester, the Bronx eatery is the highest rated cheap Mexican restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 503 reviews on Yelp.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, sopes, burritos and tacos with braised pork, goat or Mexican sausage. Round out your meal with flan or fresas con crema (strawberries and cream).
Yelper Alexandra Q. wrote, "The best nachos I've had in the city, and I've had a lot of nachos."
2. Dos Toros Taqueria
Photo: Dos Toros Taqueria/Yelp
Next up is the East Village's Dos Toros Taqueria, situated at 137 Fourth Ave. (between 13th and 14th streets). With four stars out of 1,286 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican eatery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
If proximity is a factor, Dos Toros Taqueria does have other locations around the city. One of its most popular menu items is the Market Vegetable Plato, which includes seasonal squash and greens with cremini mushrooms and shishito peppers, served in a bowl, rather than burrito style.
3. Varrio 408
Photo: angie w./Yelp
Park Slope's Varrio 408, located at 412 Fifth Ave. (between Seventh and Eighth streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 316 reviews.
The restaurant offers daily specials and a family-style menu with carnitas michoacanos (pork cooked slowly in a copper kettle), barbacoa, nopalitos (cactus and roasted corn) and more, all served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and corn tortillas. Diners should note that this is a cash-only eatery.
Yelper Shannon O. wrote, "I've only ordered the corn quesadilla with pork, because it's good, cheap and very filling, and continues to be so. You can regulate your heat needs at the salsa bar."
4. Taqueria Santa Fe
Photo: jenny c./Yelp
Taqueria Santa Fe, a Mexican spot in Sunnyside, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 284 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4708 47th Ave. in Queens or one of its other outposts in the city.
Menu options include chicken or beef tinga tacos, a sandwich with marinated pork and eggs and chicken chipotle soup.
5. The Burrito Box
Photo: kelly j./Yelp
Last but not least, there's The Burrito Box, a Hell's Kitchen favorite with four stars out of 804 reviews on Yelp. Stop by 885 Ninth Ave. (between 57th and 58th streets) to hit up the restaurant next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.
The casual spot serves up Tex-Mex burritos stuffed with braised pork carnitas, chicken in mole sauce, beef chili con carne or vegetarian options such as organic seitan and portobello mushrooms with tofu.
Yelper Adrianna G. gushed, "The ranchero burrito is incredible, and their salsa is the best I've ever had. I also highly recommend the black bean soup."