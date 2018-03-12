FOOD & DRINK

5 Fabulous Food & Drink Events In NYC This Week

Photo: Fulton Stall Market/Facebook

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a St. Patrick's Day whiskey tasting to an African pop-up dinner to a bagel-making class, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Browse and nosh at a food & cider tasting



The Fulton Stall Market and EscapeMaker are "bringing together local farmers and producers, along with their artisanal sips and bites, to inspire guests to visit these hard-working and impressive artisans in action at their farms and destinations upstate." This Thursday's tasting will focus on artisanal food, spirits and cider producers, with samples from Blackduck Cidery, Tumino Cheese Company, Mama Lam's, Prohibition Distillery, Riss' Knishes, Union Grove Distillery, The Organic Olive Juice Company, Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider, Deep Mountain Maple, Mapleland Farms and Sohha Savory.

The date: Thursday 3/15, 6-9pm
Explore a new cuisine at an African pop-up



Photo: Eventbrite

The organizers of this special dinner want attendees to "learn about the foods and culture of Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia--dishes which, even in NYC, are still quite esoteric." Nigerian-born chef Segun Odofa, winner of the 2017 Jollof Festival, will offer up dishes like chicken pepper soup, short ribs with buka sauce, and palm wine cocktails, sharing the stories and heritage behind each.

The date: Saturday 3/17, 7-9:30pm
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a whiskey tasting



Photo: Shutterstock

At this special St. Paddy's whiskey festival, the organizers promise samples of "20 of the best single malts that Ireland, Scotland and Japan have to offer," including Oban, Glenmorangie, The Macallan, Glenrothes, Jameson, Highland Park and more. "You will have the chance to learn directly from the experts how the malts are made, how to drink them, and what to pair them with." Bonus: the $15 admission can be used as a credit towards the purchase of a bottle of your choice.

The date: Saturday 3/17, 6-9pm
Learn bagel-making secrets from Black Seed



Photo: Eventbrite

In this class, the artisan bakers behind popular bagel shop Black Seed "will share the secrets to the perfect hand-rolled & wood-fired Black Seed bagel. Receive hands-on instruction on rolling your own bagel dough, working with wood ovens, as well as tips on curing your own salmon. After we pull the bagels out of the wood-fired oven, enjoy your handiwork with cream cheese...Each participant will leave with a goodie bag of handcrafted bagels and cream cheese flavors."

The date: Wednesday 3/14, 7-8:30pm
Slurp Korean ramyun at a special event



Photo: Eventbrite

You've had Japanese ramen, but have you sampled ramyun, the Korean take on noodle soup in a rich broth? At Eatwell's special event with Jeju Noodle Bar, you can slurp to your heart's content. Each ticket includes your choice of appetizer (like pork belly ssam buns or tuna kimbap), ramyun flavor (think chicken broth, braised wagyu brisket, jalapeno and enoki mushroom or veal broth, brisket, scallion, pickled garlic), Korean misugaru ice cream, and sake and soju.

The date: Tuesday 3/13; seatings at 5, 6, 7, 8:30 and 9:30pm
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
