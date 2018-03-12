5 Fabulous Food & Drink Events In NYC This Week

Browse and nosh at a food & cider tasting

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a St. Patrick's Day whiskey tasting to an African pop-up dinner to a bagel-making class, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.The Fulton Stall Market and EscapeMaker are "bringing together local farmers and producers, along with their artisanal sips and bites, to inspire guests to visit these hard-working and impressive artisans in action at their farms and destinations upstate." This Thursday's tasting will focus on artisanal food, spirits and cider producers, with samples from Blackduck Cidery, Tumino Cheese Company, Mama Lam's, Prohibition Distillery, Riss' Knishes, Union Grove Distillery, The Organic Olive Juice Company, Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider, Deep Mountain Maple, Mapleland Farms and Sohha Savory.: Thursday 3/15, 6-9pmThe organizers of this special dinner want attendees to "learn about the foods and culture of Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia--dishes which, even in NYC, are still quite esoteric." Nigerian-born chef Segun Odofa, winner of the 2017 Jollof Festival, will offer up dishes like chicken pepper soup, short ribs with buka sauce, and palm wine cocktails, sharing the stories and heritage behind each.: Saturday 3/17, 7-9:30pmAt this special St. Paddy's whiskey festival, the organizers promise samples of "20 of the best single malts that Ireland, Scotland and Japan have to offer," including Oban, Glenmorangie, The Macallan, Glenrothes, Jameson, Highland Park and more. "You will have the chance to learn directly from the experts how the malts are made, how to drink them, and what to pair them with." Bonus: the $15 admission can be used as a credit towards the purchase of a bottle of your choice.: Saturday 3/17, 6-9pmIn this class, the artisan bakers behind popular bagel shop Black Seed "will share the secrets to the perfect hand-rolled & wood-fired Black Seed bagel. Receive hands-on instruction on rolling your own bagel dough, working with wood ovens, as well as tips on curing your own salmon. After we pull the bagels out of the wood-fired oven, enjoy your handiwork with cream cheese...Each participant will leave with a goodie bag of handcrafted bagels and cream cheese flavors.": Wednesday 3/14, 7-8:30pmYou've had Japanese ramen, but have you sampled ramyun, the Korean take on noodle soup in a rich broth? At Eatwell's special event with Jeju Noodle Bar, you can slurp to your heart's content. Each ticket includes your choice of appetizer (like pork belly ssam buns or tuna kimbap), ramyun flavor (think chicken broth, braised wagyu brisket, jalapeno and enoki mushroom or veal broth, brisket, scallion, pickled garlic), Korean misugaru ice cream, and sake and soju.: Tuesday 3/13; seatings at 5, 6, 7, 8:30 and 9:30pm---