5 new grocery stores to check out in New York City

G Mart
5703 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside
Photo: Cindy C./Yelp
G Mart is a Chinese grocery store that recently opened its doors at 5703 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside.
In addition to fresh produce and staples, the market offers an in-house butcher and fishmonger. The wide variety of Chinese groceries include multiple brands of fresh refrigerated noodles and soy beverages.
With just one review on Yelp so far, giving it four stars, G Mart is still finding an audience.
"The store is super clean," wrote Yelper Cindy C., who reviewed G Mart on August 12. "The prices are great."
G Mart is open daily; you can call the business at (718) 803-0309 for exact hours.
Food Story Natural Market
23-38 31st St., Steinway
Photo: Lauie P./Yelp
Food Story Natural Market is a Brooklyn-based organic grocery store. The new location at 23-38 31st St. in Steinway joins two others in East Williamsburg and Ridgewood.
In addition to its organic produce, Food Story sells a full selection of takeaway food, including a salad bar and a hot bar. It has kombucha on tap, an extensive selection of vegetarian and vegan foods, and often gives space for a sample stand to small producers like Ugly sparkling waters.
Food Story's current Yelp rating of four stars out of two reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"Incredible produce, lovely staff," wrote Yelper Bill P., who reviewed Food Story Natural Market on August 6. "Food Story is a godsend in our neighborhood!"
But Agatha V. said there were "tons of expired products," and urged other customers: "Check the date before you buy."
Food Story Natural Market is open 24 hours a day.
Pata Market
81-16 Broadway, Elmhurst
Photo: Pata Market/Yelp
Pata Market is a cash-only Thai mini-market and bakery that recently opened its doors in the former space of Sugar Club at 81-16 Broadway in Elmhurst.
Although the market sells some fresh produce and Thai staples, it specializes in premade meals and treats, from soups and noodles to roasted pork to sticky rice desserts. The available dishes are made fresh daily and change often.
With just two reviews so far, Pata Market has encountered a warm welcome from patrons in its early days.
Yelper Olivia S., who was one of the first users to visit Pata Market on July 23, wrote, "Thai home-cooked and baked goods for the win!"
"I'm not sure if it's the same people but it reminds of the pre-Sugar club tiny grocery store days, down to the little community notice board," Yelper S. G. noted. "It's clean, and well stocked -- very pleased indeed!"
Pata Market is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
ShopRite of Bruckner Blvd
1994 Bruckner Blvd., Unionport
Photo: Shoshana R./Yelp
ShopRite is a Northeastern grocery chain owned by Wakefern Food Corp., with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. The new branch at 1994 Bruckner Blvd. in Castle Hill is the first in the Bronx.
The 38,000-square-foot store occupies the site of a former Key Food supermarket and has a large produce department, a fresh bakery, a prepared foods and deli section, a butcher, a fresh seafood department and a floral department.
It also has a community gathering room for hosting classes and other events.
ShopRite's current rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users in its early days.
"The employees are all so friendly," wrote Yelper Amy S., who reviewed the market on on July 21. In addition to plenty of shopping carts, all the advertised specials, and organic foods, "The checkout process is a model for others to follow."
Shoshana R. noted its apparent improvements on its predecessor and added, "The supermarket is well designed and of course everything is spanking new and extremely fresh. "
ShopRite is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
Trader Joe's - SoHo
233 Spring St., SoHo
Photo: David W./Yelp
Popular national specialty grocer Trader Joe's has opened a new branch in SoHo at 233 Spring St. (between Sixth Avenue and Varick Street). It joins four others in Manhattan.
In addition to produce and staples like milk, eggs and bread, Trader Joe's offers its trademark variety of easy-to-prepare frozen and refrigerated meals (with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options), gourmet appetizers and snacks, and wine and beer.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the new SoHo Trader Joe's has been getting positive attention, especially for its comparative spaciousness and lack of crowds.
Yelper Sherry J. wrote, "The aisles are so wide and you can probably fit 3 trolleys in between each one. I went after work, around 6:30-7:30pm, and there weren't many people. I enjoyed shopping without having to manoeuvre around people and bumping into other trolleys."
"This Trader Joe's is the best kept secret," Jane L. agreed. "No long lines or shoppers grabbing stuff below your ankles or above your head."
Trader Joe's is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.