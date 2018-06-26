5 new places to savor tacos in New York City

Tacocina
25 River St., Williamsburg
Photo: Alexandria M./Yelp
Tacocina, which comes from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, is a Williamsburg taco stand with expansive outdoor space that overlooks the East River.
Open year-round, it offers taco combinations like pork with mango and shrimp with chayote (a fruit with a squash-like taste and texture), along with snacks like cheese chicharrones and vegetables with carrot crema. Drinks include Mexican beers, micheladas, red and white wine, and agave cocktails like the tequila-based Paloma and the mezcal Negroni.
Yelpers are still warming up to Tacocina, which currently holds 3.5 stars from 28 reviews on the site.
Annegret V., who reviewed the taco stand on June 16, wrote, "Love this place. Beautiful park on the river, and I can take our beautiful dog. The tacos are delicious. Great place with many benches and tables."
Yelper Anna P. wrote, "Some of the best tacos I've ever had in a stunning waterfront park. The only thing not to like? The line. But it's oh so worth it. Shrimp tacos and chicharrones were out of this world."
Tacocina is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Otto's Tacos
1568 Third Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Jennie S./Yelp
Otto's Tacos has opened its third New York location, this time on the Upper East Side. The inspiration comes from Southern California's ubiquitous taquerias, and the menu hews toward the classic combination of meat (chicken, carnitas, shrimp, carne asada), onion, cilantro and salsa on a house-made tortilla. Seasonal vegetables are used to make a vegetarian version.
The Gorgon is available for larger appetites -- a large crispy tortilla base that adds double the protein, plus charred salsa tomato, serrano crema and guacamole.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Otto's Tacos is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Ricky O., who reviewed the eatery on June 14, wrote, "Had Otto's Tacos today for the first time and I've got to say that I was pretty impressed. The place is small, but the food has huge flavor and is perfectly seasoned."
Yelper Amanda C. wrote, "The chips were very tasty and crisp; guacamole felt average. Prices are not too expensive. I also got horchata, which was delicious! The service was so fast; got my food in maybe four minutes. Limited seating, area so be prepared to take it to go if you go around dinner time."
Otto's Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Burgers Tacos Wings
143-67 243rd St., Rosedale
Photo: Burgers Tacos Wing/Yelp
The name says it all at Burgers Tacos Wings. The taco menu features spicy beef, chipotle shrimp, and ground turkey among its options, with salsa and lime accoutrements.
The burgers come as sliders (chipotle salmon, jerk turkey), and the wings include honey barbecue, lemon pepper and sweet mustard styles. Stay tuned to learn how a new emphasis on seafood will change up the menu.
Burgers Tacos Wings currently has just one five-star rating on Yelp.
Yelper Sheena A. wrote, "The best local spot to get your burgers, tacos and wings. On top of that, the drinks and service are awesome. Come check it out."
Burgers Tacos Wings is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 2 a.m.-midnight on Wednesday, and 2 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bar Taco
185 Ave. C, East Village
Photo: Hiba M./Yelp
Bar Taco is a new spot for affordable chow in the East Village. In addition to tacos like the mahi mahi, tangy shrimp and spicy pork, Bar Taco has steak, chicken and shrimp fajita bowls, plus sandwiches.
A full bar backs up the drinks menu of margaritas, mojitos and draft beer.
The eatery's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback.
Yelper Hiba M., who reviewed Bar Taco on May 12, wrote, "The nachos were literally addicting to eat. There has to be something special about that guacamole. Affordable place in the city, the food that I've had so far was great."
Yodel M. wrote, "This location has gone through some restaurants that didn't fit the neighborhood, but Bar Taco seems to have hit the sweet spot with fresh and affordable Mexican fare. The tacos are remarkably fresh and tasty for their $3 price and, although they are a little on the small side, they are outstanding."
Bar Taco is open from noon-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Holi Mole
250 Mott St., Nolita
Photo: Monica T./Yelp
Holi Mole is a new Mexican restaurant in Nolita that touts its grass-fed beef and free-range chicken.
Despite the name, the menu emphasizes tacos, quesadillas and bowls over the thick Oaxacan mole sauce. Proteins include salted beef, marinated pork (al pastor), chorizo and shrimp. Round out your meal with a side of black beans, salsa or guacamole.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Holi Mole is off to a strong start.
Yelper Emily K., who reviewed the eatery on June 13, wrote, "The real thing! Authentic Mexican food and very friendly vibes. The tacos are the best. Great addition to the neighborhood."
Sonia V. noted, "Cute little spot. Food is good. Vegan/vegetarian options available. Clean environment. The staff is super friendly and helpful if you need any assistance with what you're choosing."
Holi Mole is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.