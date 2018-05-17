5 new places to savor Thai fare in New York City

Klom Klorm
181 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick
Photo: Klom Klorm/Yelp
As it states on its website, Bushwick's new Klom Klorm aims to share Thailand's "unique and delicious flavors, that are unlike any others."
That includes menu items like deep-fried spring rolls with mixed vegetables and glass noodles; crab meat and cream cheese in crispy wontons served with sweet chili sauce; grilled sweet corn with coconut milk; and Thai marinated chicken satay served with peanut sauce.
Klom Klorm's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
"Delicious Thai food at a reasonable price. So glad we have it in the neighborhood," Yelper Cindy L. wrote. "Try the curry or noodles or anything on the specials list, everything is great."
Yelper Russell M. noted, "Perfection! Delightful staff. Thank you for opening in our neighborhood. So tasty. They even got me eating chicken again. The Thai iced tea is just right. I'll be here at least once a week."
Klom Klorm is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Sita Thai
3609 Broadway, Harlem
Photo: kate j./Yelp
Sita Thai is a fresh spot in Harlem serving up spicy and savory Thai fare, as well as Thai iced tea and coffee.
If you're in the mood for vegetarian food, look for menu options like steamed dumplings with mixed vegetables and sweet soy vinaigrette, and crispy fried tofu with sweet chili sauce. For the carnivores, options include green curry with chicken, fried chicken wings and crab fried rice.
SITA THAI's current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
"The food is amazing," wrote Yelper Zoe C. "As a non-meat eater, I am so glad Sita Thai has opened. I will be ordering takeout on a weekly basis. Wish them the best."
Kate J. noted, "I'm from Bangkok and I'd say the food here is on point! I ordered pad see ew with shrimp. Very tasty and it reminds me of home."
SITA THAI is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill
1611 Second Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: vinay k./Yelp
Craving a big bowl of ramen or maybe something grilled? Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill offers both options.
Dishes include shrimp in a lemongrass broth with mushrooms, scallions, cilantro and lime leaf; Thai-style shrimp in a soy marinade; and braised beef shanks with potatoes and carrots over rice. The menu also boasts Thai food staples like pad krapow, made with onions, bell peppers, string beans, garlic, and chili peppers.
Yelp users are generally positive about Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill, which currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
"This is my favorite Thai restaurant on the Upper East Side," wrote Yelper Jessica L. "I have tried their Thai ramen soups, their grilled skewers, and their pad thai, and the pad thai is the best I've ever had in town."
Murisa W. added, "Had delivery! Was quicker than they said -- yay! The panang curry was amazing, and the ramen was pretty good for delivery."
Bua Thai Ramen & Robata Grill is open from 11 a.m-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m-11:30 p.m. on Friday and saturday.
Sabai Thai Restaurant
432 Park Ave S., Midtown
Photo: Sabai Thai Restaurant/Yelp
Sabai Thai Restaurant hopes to hit the spot for anyone lusting after Thai food in Midtown.
Craving curry? The restaurant invites patrons to choose their preferred protein (options include chicken, pork, shrimp, beef, and tofu) or mixed vegetables -- and then top it off with a curry sauce. Options include pineapple curry and coconut milk; curry with string beans, kaffir lime leaves, and coconut milk; or yellow curry with potato and onion, served with cucumber salad.
Sabai Thai Restaurant is getting possitive attention on Yelp, currently holding 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews so far.
"I had an absolutely amazing dinner at Sabai tonight, from start to finish," Yelper Lauren T. wrote. "The waitress that my friend and I got was so nice and knowledgeable -- she helped us to pick numerous dishes and everything."
Jess C. noted, "Pretty nice restaurant with good food. Ordered a whole fish (fried) with mango salad and chicken larb. The fish is appropriately fried and perfectly peeled from the bone."
Sabai Thai Restaurant is open from noon-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Proong Noodle Bar
347 First Ave., Gramercy Park
Photo: cheer c./Yelp
Proong Noodle Bar is a Thai spot offering ramen, pork and tofu buns, and more in Gramercy Park.
Along with an assortment of noodle soups and rice bowls, keep an eye out for menu items like stewed pork neckbone with bird's eye chili, scallions and cilantro; spicy boneless marinated fried chicken with sriracha mayo; steamed pork, shrimp and shiitake mushrooms with black ginger sauce; and cheesy quail-egg wontons in a tangy and spicy sauce.
With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Proong Noodle Bar has been getting solid approval from locals.
"Great variety of authentic Thai noodle dishes," Jess T. noted. "The stewed chicken noodle has good flavor. Not too salty! Try the kale salad and fried mantou as well."
Yelper Doreen L. wrote, "Proong Noodle Bar is a great place to get noodle soup in the Gramercy Park area! The food is great, the service is excellent, the prices are affordable, and the setting is casual."
Proong Noodle Bar is open from noon-3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.