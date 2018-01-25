5 New Spots To Score Tapas And Small Eats In New York

Bubo
515 3rd Ave. (between 35th St. & 34th St.), Murray Hill
Photo: Bubo/Yelp
Intimate Mediterranean spot Bubo recently debuted in Murray Hill, offering tapas and seafood.
Diners can expect small plates like razor clams a la plancha, with lemon and extra virgin olive oil; seared gulf shrimp with chorizo; and sweetbread frito with grilled fennel and lemon capers.
There are also "bigger bites," such as the grilled sushi-quality Portugese octopus with oregano and eggplant; the rosemary chicken with orzo, yogurt, and enoki mushrooms; and the branzino with butternut squash au gratin and vegetables.
Bubo currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jin C., who reviewed Bubo on December 22nd, said: "This restaurant is quite a welcome breath of fresh air. The decor sets it apart already: midnight blue walls with brass light fixtures and Edison bulbs, marble countertops... it's a sexy mid-century bachelor's pad. And before you think they're all looks and no substance, the food is actually pretty good!"
And Henry G. wrote: "This is the place you want to be when you are with that someone special. Speakeasy feel to Midtown East. It's a nice welcome change and great service."
Bubo is open daily from 4pm-4am.
Tannat Wine & Cheese
4736 Broadway. (between Sherman Ave & Dongan Pl.), Inwood
Photo: Tannat wine & cheese/Yelp
Head up to Inwood for Tannat Wine & Cheese, a wine bar that offers tapas and more.
"We will make everything from scratch, from house-made vinegars, mustards, and smoked salt, to yogurt, fresh cheeses, and butter," reads a statement on its website.
On the rotating menu, diners can expect to find dishes like the five spiced duck, country pate with bacon, chicken livers and shiitake mushrooms, and striped bass stew with fennel, potatoes and cabbage.
There's also an wide-ranging wine list available, offered by the splash, glass, or bottle.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Tannat Wine & Cheese has received a warm welcome.
Yelper Sarah S., who reviewed Tannat Wine & Cheese on January 22nd, wrote: "What a lovely place--a great addition to the neighborhood. Everything on the menu, it seems, is a bit different, but in a good way; the owners have obviously put a lot of thought into many fine details."
And Ross F. said: "Had a really good time here. The staff is very friendly, food is great, awesome selection of wine. It's pretty cool that they offer both a glass of wine and a splash (half glass) of wine. The splash is a great way to explore wines."
Tannat Wine & Cheese is open daily from 4pm-2am.
Tapanju
235 E. 4th St. (between Avenue B & Avenue A.), East Village
Tuna sashimi pizza. | Photo: @dianaeatsnyc via Yelp
Tapanju is a Korean spot, offering tapas and more. Its name comes from a combination of the word "tapas" and "anju," the Korean word for small plates.
At the new eatery, diners can expect to find Korean and modern American plates. Offerings include Korean fried chicken (which come in soy garlic and spicy flavors), peking duck buns with pickled radish and hoisin aioli, and a tuna sashimi pizza with French breakfast radish and truffle mayo.
There's also soju, beer, wine, and cocktails available for drinkers. Groups can also opt for towers of draft beer or sangria.
Tapanju's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Ralph H., who visited Tapanju on January 13th, wrote: "Came today to NYC looking for something different beside the tourist places, and found this gem...The ambience is soothing for dates, drinks, and basically a place to have a genuine good time."
And Cecilia X. said: "A great new addition to Alphabet City! I'm shocked this place hasn't blown up yet. Definitely worth a trip before everyone else finds out that this place exists."
Tapanju is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 5pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Ruumy's Tavern
310 W. 53rd St. (between Sherman Ave & Dongan Pl.), Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Ruumy's Tavern/Yelp
Ruumy's Tavern recently debuted in Hell's Kitchen. The bar offers small plates as well as entrees, craft beers and wines.
On the menu, small eats include fontina flatbread with grilled shiitake and portobello mushrooms; chicken liver mousse with caramelized onions and house pickles; and beets with preserved orange, goat cheese, and farro.
Ruumy's Tavern's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Joe S., who reviewed Ruumy's Tavern on January 12th, wrote: "Food and wine selection is great here. The food quality is outstanding--everything was well done and memorable. I think they could use more entrees, but they'll get there. Get the manchego flatbread to share, and you won't be disappointed. "
Hannah M. noted: "An easy-to-miss new addition to the craziness that is Hell's Kitchen, Ruumy's Tavern offers up interesting sake-based cocktails in a warm, relaxed setting."
Ruumy's Tavern is open Tuesday-Thursday from noon-midnight, Friday and Saturday from noon-1am, and Sunday from noon-10pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Shuraku
47 8th Ave. (between Jane St. & West 4th St.), West Village
Grilled Hokkaido scallop. | Photo: @ken_hikofu via Shuraku/Yelp
Modern izakaya Shuraku recently opened up in the West Village. The new spot offers a yakitori omakase tasting menu that boasts farm-to-table or sea-to-table small dishes.
Over on the a la carte menu, small plates include the tataki-seared washu beef, grilled scarlet prawns, and seared Hokkaido shrimp.
Shuraku currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper David C., who reviewed Shuraku on December 23rd, wrote: "Higher-end Japanese izakaya/small plates. Didn't do the tasting, but went a la carte route. Everything was a hit!"
Yelper Yvonne C. wrote: "Wonderful new establishment, and great addition to the already very good Japanese food scene in NYC."
Shuraku is open Thursday-Saturday from 5:30pm-10:30pm and Wednesday, and Sunday from 5:30pm-9:30pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)