5 superior spin spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spin spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the mood to hop on a bike.
1. Harbor Fitness
Photo: Harbor Fitness/Yelp
Topping the list is the Park Slope branch of local Brooklyn chain Harbor Fitness. Located at 191 15th St. (between Fifth and Fourth avenues), the large all-purpose gym is the highest rated fitness center offering cycling classes in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers praise its friendly staff, large variety of class choices and the three personal training sessions offered by the gym upon joining. Cycling classes are available every day of the week, with up to eight spin class choices each day. The gym also boasts a smoothie bar, sauna and chilled eucalyptus towel service.
2. Byklyn Cycle
Photo: Amy G./Yelp
Next up is Park Slope's Byklyn Cycle, situated at 258 Flatbush Ave. (between Prospect Place and St. Marks Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, this spin-specific studio gets high marks from reviewers for its clean and well-ventilated space, fun instructors and themed classes.
Rental bike shoes are included for monthly members and available for a small fee for other participants. There are typically five classes available per day, spread out between morning and evening.
3. Swerve Fitness
Photo: Swerve Fitness/Yelp
Chelsea's Swerve Fitness, located at 30 W. 18th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dedicated spin space 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews.
Swerve's distinctive team-based classes incorporate an element of competition between the three sets of riders the class is split into at its beginning. At certain points during the ride, the teams must ride in rhythm and are judged against the performance of other teams.
4. Peloton
Photo: Peloton/Yelp
The Chelsea outpost of Peloton, a national chain of in-person and remote cycling studios, is a well-liked spot with manifold amenities: the branded Peloton bikes, free shoe rental, free water and fruit, and free WiFi in the lounge area have all contributed to its rating of four stars out of 287 Yelp reviews.
The instructors teach not only a live group, but are broadcast to remote riders as well. Head over to 140 W. 23rd St. (between Sixth and Seventh avenues) to see for yourself.
5. Flywheel Sports
Photo: Eddie W./Yelp
Finally, over in the Flatiron District, check out Flywheel Sports. This branch of the national spin and barre class chain has earned four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp for its easy sign-ups, clean and modern studio, and amenities like free shoes and water.
You can find the cycling studio at 39 W. 21st St. (between Broadway and Fifth Avenue).