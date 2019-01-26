5 top spots for hot dogs in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog outlets in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Sons Of Thunder
Photo: ron l./Yelp
Topping the list is Sons of Thunder. Located at 204 E. 38th St. (between 3rd Ave and Tunnel Exit Street) in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, the spot to score hot dogs and poke is the highest rated hot dog spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp.
2. Crif Dogs
Photo: ruwan j./Yelp
Next up is the East Village's Crif Dogs, situated at 113 St. Marks Place With four stars out of 2,031 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ray's Candy Store
photo: liam c./yelp
The East Village's Ray's Candy Store, located at 113 Ave. A (between 7th St. and St. Marks Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and hot dogs 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews.
4. Kings of Kobe
Photo: kings of kobe/Yelp
Over in Hell's Kitchen, check out Kings of Kobe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot dogs and burgers at 790 Ninth Ave. (between 53rd and 52nd streets).
5. At the Wallace
photo: kaitlyn r./yelp
And then there's At the Wallace, a Hamilton Heights favorite with 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews. Stop by 3612 Broadway (between 148th and 149th streets) to hit up the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.