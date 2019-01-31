FOOD & DRINK

5 top spots for noodles in New York City

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. | Photo: Yuri Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more noodles in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle spots in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

---

1. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao



photo: julian z./yelp

Topping the list is Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. Located at 38-12 Prince St. in Flushing, the Shanghainese spot, which offers specialty food and noodles, is the most popular noodle spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,231 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food



photo: alvin c./yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food, situated at 79 Chrystie St. (between Canal and Hester streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,104 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers fast food and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Raku



Photo: raku/Yelp

The East Village's Raku, located at 342 E. Sixth St. (between 1st Ave and Second Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese spot, which offers noodles and more, 4.5 stars out of 809 reviews.

4. Pure Thai Cookhouse



photo: desiree d./yelp

Pure Thai Cookhouse, a Thai spot that offers noodles, chicken wings and more in Hell's Kitchen, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,314 Yelp reviews. Head over to 766 Ninth Ave. (between 51st and 52nd streets) to see for yourself.

5. Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles



Photo: alex y./Yelp

And then there's Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles, a Chinatown favorite with four stars out of 1,467 reviews. Stop by 1 Doyers St. (between Division Street and St. James Place) to hit up the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, next time the urge strikes.
