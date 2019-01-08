5 top spots for seafood in New Rochelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Pepe's Place
Photo: Pepe's Place/Yelp
Topping the list is Pepe's Place. Located at 560 North Ave., the soul food spot, which offers popular buffalo shrimp and fried fish dishes, is the highest rated seafood spot in New Rochelle, boasting five stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp.
2. Dubrovnik Restaurant
Photo: J. E./Yelp
Next up is Dubrovnik Restaurant, situated at 721 Main St. With four stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean wine bar has proven to be a local favorite for its seafood and more.
3. Vento
Photo: Francesco c./Yelp
Vento, located at 282 Huguenot St., is another top choice. Yelpers have given a stellar 5 stars out of 43 reviews to the hybrid Italian spot and sushi bar, which added sushi to the menu last fall to showcase the quality of its seafood.
4. Lineas de Naska
Photo: ruth a./Yelp
Lineas de Naska, a Peruvian-Spanish spot that offers steamed fish filets, fried calamari and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 148 North Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Salsa Y Brasa Restaurant
Photo: monica m./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Salsa Y Brasa Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Peruvian-Mexican spot, which offers seafood and more, at 10 Maple Ave.