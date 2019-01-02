5 top spots for waffles in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waffle spots in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
---
1. Sweet Moment
Photo: Geyanne l./Yelp
Topping the list is Sweet Moment. Located at 106 Mott St. (between Canal and Hester streets) in Chinatown, the spot to score coffee and tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles is the highest rated waffle spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 609 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wowfulls
Photo: amber c./Yelp
Next up is the Lower East Side's Wowfulls, situated at 309 E. Houston St. (between Avenue B and Attorney Street). With 4.5 stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts, waffles and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kulu Desserts
Photo: jules a./Yelp
Elmhurst's Kulu Desserts, located at 86-55 Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, juice and smoothies and waffles four stars out of 208 reviews.
4. Outro
Photo: minji k./Yelp
Outro, a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot that offers waffles and more in the East Village, is another go-to, with four stars out of 181 Yelp reviews. Head over to 816 Broadway (between 11th and 12th streets) to see for yourself.
5. Wattle Cafe
Photo: linda c/Yelp
Over in Kips Bay, check out Wattle Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and waffles, at 489 Third Ave. (BETWEEN E 33RD and streets 34TH) (between 33rd and 34th streets).