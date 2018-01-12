7 Full-Time Restaurant Management Jobs In New York City

General Manager, Seamore's
Seamore's is on the hunt for a General Manager for its upcoming opening in Dumbo.
The individual will communicate, coordinate and cooperate with all team members and will interact with restaurant guests, suppliers, job applicants and other members of the local community. The General Manager will manage the day-to-day operations of the restaurant and work closely with the Chef, among other things.
Seamore's is looking for someone who preferably has a TIPS Certification and a NYC Food Handlers Certification. Check out the complete job listinghere.
Assistant Manager, Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit is a fast growing business that cooks and delivers healthy breakfasts, lunches and snacks to tens of thousands of kids at over 150 schools throughout NYC every day.
The Assistant Kitchen Manager will be a part of the kitchen management team that oversees the day-to-day operation of 80 to 100 employees at our 10,000-square-foot kitchen in Harlem. This includes cleanliness and food safety, food preparation, hotline, quality control, sourcing and inventory management, menu creation, food cost analysis, nutritional compliance, kitchen organization and hiring and training.
There's a long list of desired qualifications and experience for the Assistant Manager position. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Restaurant Manager, Patina Restaurant Group
Patina Restaurant Group is a bi-coastal boutique company that's growing in the premium segment of the restaurant industry. It has approximately 70 restaurants and food service operations in performing arts centers.
The Restaurant Manager will oversee daily shift responsibilities of all employees and ensure actions are up to company quality, sanitary and legal standards. The individual will also be responsible for scheduling staff hours and assigning tasks for service and kitchen staff members, among other things.
Requirements for this position include having a minimum of two years' experience in a fine-dining restaurant of a similar size capacity and volume. For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Beverage Manager, Bluebird London Restaurant
Bluebird London Restaurant is due to open in Spring 2018 in the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, and the restaurant group is looking to hire a Beverage Manager.
The candidate must execute and oversee service and assist in management of all aspects of Front of House, including in the restaurant bar and lounge. The Beverage Manager will also oversee bar staff, among other things.
There's a lengthy list of requirements and qualifications for ideal candidates. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Restaurant Manager, Jean-Georges
Jean-Georges offers the very best in fine dining and has consistently been awarded four stars by the New York Times and three Michelin stars. The local farmer's market is the driving force behind the seasonal, ever-changing menu.
The restaurant is looking to hire a Restaurant Manager. The salaried employee must have a knowledge of wine and food and beverage pairing, as well as the ability to manage a staff of over 150 members.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Floor Manager, Marta
Union Square Hospitality Group is looking for a talented and motivated Restaurant Manager to join its team at Marta, which serve modern Italian fare in a polished hotel dining room with an open kitchen.
The Restaurant Manager will work closely with the Service Team to uphold the standards of enlightened hospitality, while working in tandem with the Sous Chef Team to execute a seamless service. Two to three years of previous management experience are desired.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
General Manager, Farmer and the Fish
Farmer and the Fish, in Gramercy, is an upscale offshoot of a Westchester restaurant. It sources its own farm and sustainable seafood products.
The restaurant is looking to hire a General Manager who understands all of its policies, procedures, standards, specifications, guidelines and training programs -- someone to ensure that all guests feel welcome and are given responsive, friendly and courteous service at all times.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.