A café with more on the way: Judy's makes Sunset Park debut | Hoodline

A café with more on the way: Judy's makes Sunset Park debut

Photo: Judy's/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe with a planned bar operation has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Sunset Park, called Judy's, is located at 4022 Fifth Ave.

The cafe offers both hot and iced coffee drinks, as well as croissants. Try the cafe con leche, the flat white or the matcha latte. Judy's is planning to soon extend its hours and serve beer and wine.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new watering hole has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Rob G. wrote, "Great coffee and reasonable prices. The kind of place you can swing by for a coffee to go, or sit and enjoy all day. Customers staying get one free refill on coffee, which is a really nice touch. Try the chocolate!"

And Gabby G. wrote, "Judy's makes for a great addition to the neighborhood. The espresso drinks are perfection, and the vibe is homey and comfortable. Spent the day here sipping on cappuccinos. Looking forward to beer and wine becoming available."

Head on over to check it out: Judy's is open from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekends.
