A fan of wine and sports? Check out Vintage 61 in the Financial District

Photo: Tracy B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Vintage 61 recently opened its doors in the neighborhood, billing itself as a place "where wine, food and sports connect," per its website. Located at 233-235 Front St. in the Financial District, the sports bistro is a collaboration between operating partners Jason Casano and Laurent Vasseur.

Menu offerings include a selection of paillards (thinly sliced and grilled cutlets), pan-roasted crab cakes with citrus mayo and red wine-braised short ribs. Be sure to check out the daily specials such as Thursday's cocktail soiree or Sunday's Italian night. (See the full menu here.)

Pair your meal with a global wine, beer or a cocktail like the Home Run, made with Myers's Rum, egg white, coconut passion and basil.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the sports bistro has received solid feedback so far.

Dave W., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "Really awesome. Top five wings I've had in the city and the cocktail menu is awesome. We shared a lot of stuff like the bratwurst, which was incredible. Overall it's an awesome place to watch sports and have great food."

And Sara K. noted, "Delicious food, reasonably priced bottles of wine, great service -- will definitely be back!"

Head on over to check it out: Vintage 61 is open from 3-11 p.m. on Monday, noon-11 p.m. Tuesday, noon-midnight Wednesday and Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
