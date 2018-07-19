FOOD & DRINK

Farm.one brings farm-to-table to the heart of Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the new way to do farm-to-table in New York City.

By
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
And small doesn't exactly describe it -- it's all of 600 square feet located in the basement of a building in Tribeca.

"At any one time, we're growing 100 products on this farm, which is a huge variety in a pretty small space," farm.one founder Rob Laing said. "We have marigolds up here, a beautiful flower."

The tech guy-turned-farmer points out that a lot of technology goes into farm.one, where the crops are grown hydroponically.

"We started farm.one in New York because the food scene is super competitive," Laing said. "Chefs are looking for all sorts of crazy ingredients, but year-round, it's hard for them to get it because that growing environment changes."

So instead of shipping from Mexico and California, New York chefs can now get those hard-to-find herbs, micro-greens and edible flowers at his farm.

That includes oxalis flowers, which have some punch to them. It's a bit like sucking on a lemon.

Most of what's planted at farm.one is harvested within several weeks.

"We sell to about 30 to 35 restaurants," Laing said. "They tend to be at the high-end Michelin starred."

The temperature in the basement allows for year-round growing season.

"Harvesting something and delivering it the same day, the flavor is way more intense," Laing said. "And chefs really notice in the product."

If you want to try some of those micro-products, farm.one is open to the public for tastes and tours five nights a week.

For more information visit farm.one.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfarm to tableNew York CityManhattanTribeca
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News