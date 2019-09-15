A taste of German cooking ahead of the German-American Steuben Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A celebration of German heritage will take place next Saturday in New York City.The German-American Steuben Parade will march up Fifth Avenue to 86th Street.We received a taste of German cooking when Chef Albert Schmid joined us on Eyewitness News Sunday Morning.Among his special dishes were Seared Filet of Venison with Pumpkin seed and herb crust on a fall mushroom jus with celeriac puree and Brussels sprouts, Traditional German Cheese Spaetzli with crispy butter onions and roasted bacon bits served in a small cast iron pan, and Sweet Bavarian Potato dumplings filled with plums and rolled in hazelnut and cinnamon crumbles, served on a wood berry ragout.The German-American Steuben Parade is held annually on the third Saturday in September.It was founded in 1957 by German immigrants and German-Americans - one of the largest ancestral groups living in the United States, who wanted to keep the traditions of their homeland alive.They named the Parade after Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, a Prussian-born General who served with General George Washington in the American Revolutionary War.----------