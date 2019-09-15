Food & Drink

A taste of German cooking ahead of the German-American Steuben Parade

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A celebration of German heritage will take place next Saturday in New York City.

The German-American Steuben Parade will march up Fifth Avenue to 86th Street.

We received a taste of German cooking when Chef Albert Schmid joined us on Eyewitness News Sunday Morning.

Among his special dishes were Seared Filet of Venison with Pumpkin seed and herb crust on a fall mushroom jus with celeriac puree and Brussels sprouts, Traditional German Cheese Spaetzli with crispy butter onions and roasted bacon bits served in a small cast iron pan, and Sweet Bavarian Potato dumplings filled with plums and rolled in hazelnut and cinnamon crumbles, served on a wood berry ragout.

The German-American Steuben Parade is held annually on the third Saturday in September.

It was founded in 1957 by German immigrants and German-Americans - one of the largest ancestral groups living in the United States, who wanted to keep the traditions of their homeland alive.

They named the Parade after Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, a Prussian-born General who served with General George Washington in the American Revolutionary War.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodcookinggermany
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for hit-and-run driver after man killed in Brooklyn
Riders scramble to get off subway train after phone catches fire
At least 22 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in NJ
Show More
Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at NYC Microsoft store
Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
LI judge to likely register as sex offender for stealing neighbor's underwear
2 injured in sidewalk shed collapse outside Yeshiva in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News