Looking for a staycation? This trendy new venue offers hotel amenities with no rooms

Check in for coffee and cocktails in this hip 'no-room hotel' with a grassy outdoor space in Brooklyn. #NOROOMS

Heather Harkins and Edwin Cartagena
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Looking for a staycation?

Check into Freehold, a hip, new community venue in Williamsburg that offers coffee, cocktails, lounges and even a concierge.

From downtime, to networking, to parties and more, Freehold features 16-foot-high ceilings, free Wi-Fi, couches, coat check and more.

Meet colleagues for a business meeting or join friends for happy hour that leads into a night of fun. Let loose with daily specials like $3 pints, outdoor Ping-Pong and stand-up comedy shows.

Check in at 7 am and check out at 4 am! #NOROOMS

