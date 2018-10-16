<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4468886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 3)

Looking for a staycation? This trendy new venue offers hotel amenities with no rooms

Check in for coffee and cocktails in this hip 'no-room hotel' with a grassy outdoor space in Brooklyn. #NOROOMS