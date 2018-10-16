WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Looking for a staycation?
Check into Freehold, a hip, new community venue in Williamsburg that offers coffee, cocktails, lounges and even a concierge.
From downtime, to networking, to parties and more, Freehold features 16-foot-high ceilings, free Wi-Fi, couches, coat check and more.
Meet colleagues for a business meeting or join friends for happy hour that leads into a night of fun. Let loose with daily specials like $3 pints, outdoor Ping-Pong and stand-up comedy shows.
Check in at 7 am and check out at 4 am! #NOROOMS
