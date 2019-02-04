FOOD & DRINK

Acento Latin Kitchen and Bar brings Latin American fare to Steinway

Photo: Enrique O./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Latin American on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Acento Latin Kitchen and Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 33-06 Ditmars Blvd. in Steinway.

Start your meal with fried green plantains, served with guacamole and fried pork rinds. Quick bites include a burger and a Cuban sandwich. Traditional dishes offered are a mini traditional country platter with beef, rice, beans, pork skin, sweet plantain, egg, corn cake and avocado and fajitas, served with beans and guacamole.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Enrique O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "We tried the Acento Picada, which consisted of grilled meats (chicharron, pork belly, sausage, beef), fried yucca, fried plantains, fried mini potatoes. Everything was incredibly fresh!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Acento Latin Kitchen and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
