FOOD & DRINK

All about poke: Here are New York City's top 5 options

Sons of Thunder | Photo: Alex B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Sons Of Thunder



Photo: ROn l./Yelp

Topping the list is Sons of Thunder, a fast-casual eatery with food that's inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and Southern California. Located at 204 E. 38th St. (between Third Avenue and Tunnel Exit Street) in Murray Hill, it's the highest-rated poke spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 646 reviews on Yelp.

Sons of Thunder, which has another restaurant in the Financial District, offers customized poke bowls -- marinated raw fish over warm rice or greens with a side of tostada chips, and served with fresh greens, cucumbers, seaweed salad and tobiko.

Diners can choose between ahi tuna, salmon or octopus for the protein or from two vegetarian options -- tofu and golden beets, then top it all off with shrimp tempura, edamame and more.

2. Pokeworks



Photo: chris e./Yelp

Next up is Midtown West's Pokeworks, situated at 63 W. 37th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues). With four stars out of 1,611 reviews on Yelp, the poke place has proven to be a local favorite.

The chain has stores from coast to coast and just hired "Top Chef" alumnus Sheldon Simeon as a a chef-collaborator, per its website. Choose between pre-designed bowls like the Umami Classic (ahi tuna, green and sweet onion, hijiki seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds and umami shoyu sauce) or make your own poke bowl, burrito or salad.

3. Red Poke



Photo: jasmine l./Yelp

Hell's Kitchen's Red Poke, located at 600 Ninth Ave. (between 42nd and 43rd streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean and Hawaiian spot 4.5 stars out of 380 reviews.

Signature bowls include the eponymous Red Poke (tuna, cucumber, red onion, red poke sauce, avocado, scallion, toasted seaweed, sesame seeds) and the Seoul, made with bulgogi beef, sesame aioli, scallion, sous vide egg, toasted seaweed and sesame seeds. (Find the full menu here.)

4. PokeWave



Photo: jessica z./Yelp

Over in Flushing, there's PokeWave, a much-loved go-to with 4.5 stars out of 295 Yelp reviews.

Yelper Diana Y. has high praise for the eatery, writing: "Their sauces are unique, homemade and their wave sauce is a family recipe they've created ... out of all the poke places I've been to, this is hands down the best!" Head over to 135-27 Roosevelt Ave. in Queens to see what all the fuss is about.

House poke options include the Wave (salmon, wave sauce, onion, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, masago and nori strips) and the wasabi mix, which contains salmon, tuna, wasabi aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, bell pepper, masago and sesame seeds. There's also a create-your-own option.

5. Poketeria



Photo: POKETERIA/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Poketeria, a Midtown East favorite with 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.

Signature bowls include The Classic with tuna, green onion, sweet onion and seaweed in house shoyu or you can make your own poke bowl, burrito or salad. Stop by 3 E. 36th St. (between Fifth and Madison avenues) to hit up the Hawaiian spot the next time the urge strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York CityQueens
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News