All-day New American restaurant and bar Wanderlust debuts in Midtown East

A new bar and New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1004 Second Ave. (between 53rd and 54th streets), the newcomer is called Wanderlust. It serves breakfast on weekdays and brunch on weekends.
With pizzas like the BBB One More Time (burrata, baby tomatoes, basil) and entrees like sliders and shrimp pad Thai, the eclectic menu draws on plenty of influences. (You can check out the full menus here.)
With a three-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is still finding its footing.
"The food was delicious. The decor is Hollywood meets the candy store," Emily S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 1, wrote of the guacamole, sliders, and the "incredible baked Alaska."
However, Casey C. echoed several other Yelpers' concerns about hiccups in the service and the execution of the food. "I ordered poached eggs and received boiled eggs and lettuce that was brown. When I sent it back they did not understand what I was asking for and it took 5 attempts to explain."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wanderlust is open from 8 a.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
