All veggie, all the time: Bodai Vegetarian Restaurant debuts in Borough Park

If you're craving plant-based Chinese cuisine, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Bodai Vegetarian Restaurant, the newcomer is located at 5015 10th Ave. in Brooklyn's Borough Park; it joins an original location in Flushing.
On the menu, expect to find vegetarian versions of classic dim sum fare like steamed dumplings, crispy veggie 'duck' and steamed sticky rice siu mai, as well as original vegetarian dishes like baked and stuffed portobello mushrooms. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Bodai Vegetarian Restaurant has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"The food here never fails to amaze and satisfy me every time I come here," wrote Haru W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 29. "On top of that their service is A+. Remember to get desserts after your meal, the mango pudding is my favorite."
And Yelper Sophie H., despite calling some of the food too salty, sour or sweet, said: "Pumpkin soup was pretty good, a bit creamy and subtle. The imitation meat platter was by far the best."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bodai Vegetarian Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends.
