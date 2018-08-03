FOOD & DRINK

Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk, is recalling certain varieties of the non-dairy product because it could contain real milk.

The Food and Drug Administration said this poses an allergen risk to those who are sensitive or allergic to milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 29 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

The recall only applies to the refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsmilku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Show More
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
More News