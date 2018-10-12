FOOD & DRINK

Amazon 4-Star brings online retail giant's best-reviewed items to SoHo

Photo: Sammie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Following the launch of its in-person Amazon Bookstores, e-tailer behemoth Amazon has now opened Amazon 4-Star at 72 Spring St. in SoHo. The brick-and-mortar shop offers a curated selection of items in different categories that have earned at least a 4-star rating on its site.

The unique method of choosing its stock ends up including items trending locally (in New York City), as well as highly rated and currently popular books, toys, technology and housewares.

The new store has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"Ironically four stars. Good sized store with everything rated four stars or more. Nice selection of books, toys and electronics," wrote Sammie S., but added, "The checkout experience needs some work."

Yelper Michelle C. was more critical: "If you have a burning desire to see the top-trending items from Amazon... in a crowded and noisy room, then you should stop by the pop-up. Otherwise, skip it and peruse the same items from the comfort and convenience of your own home."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Amazon 4-Star is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Hoodline
