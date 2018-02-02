NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: American dining with food of many cultures at Houseman

Lauren Glassberg has more on this week's edition of Neighborhood Eats.

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Ned Baldwin likes to think of his menu as a group show that you'd see in a gallery.

There are influences from many cultures, but the overall dining experience is American.

He opened Houseman in 2015, but cooking wasn't always his career.

He was a builder and artist before he started cooking professionally.

Houseman is located at 508 Greenwich street, in the Hudson Square neighborhood, which up until a couple of years ago was referred to as West Soho or the West Village.

He serves up lots of seafood. He's an avid fisherman. There's also a popular burger, roast chicken, soups, bar snacks, and sandwiches.

Check out the French Onion sandwich-a riff on the classic soup. Recipe below.

French Onion sandwich
Serves 4

Make the caramelized onion mixture:
2-3 medium yellow onions
1/3 cup canola or other light oil
2-3 Tbsp whole grain mustard
1-2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
1 tbsp salt

Slice the onions thinly, you can do it the long way or the short way or whichever way you're most comfortable with. Warm a pot and add the oil, onions and salt. Cook over medium heat until the onions are soft and golden, about 10-15 minutes. Keep your eye on them, manage the heat and stir often so they don't burn. When they're done, pour them out into a strainer and then put the onions in a small mixing bowl. The leftover oil and onion juice that you've strained out is delicious. Save it and use it for something else.

Add the mustard and the vinegar to the onions. Mix them together with a spoon. Taste for deliciousness. If you want more acidity, mustard or salt go ahead and add more.

Make the sandwich
8 slices gruyere
8 slices bread, we use sourdough Pullman from Sullivan Street Bakery but you should feel free to use whatever bread you like for grilled cheese.

