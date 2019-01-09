American eats: 4 new spots to try in New York City

---
Shake Shack
1 W. 125th St., Harlem
Photo: mike c./Yelp
Shake Shack is a traditional American spot, offering fast food and burgers.
This new location of the national chain offers burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fried mushroom sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes. Try the Hot Chick'n sandwich with a crispy chicken breast dusted with guajillo and cayenne and topped with slaw and pickles.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 13 reviews, Shake Shack has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Guy L., who reviewed Shake Shack on December 30, wrote, "We are fans of Shake Shack. Have been for years. We were excited to hear one was opening around the corner from our home in Harlem. Especially since the Applebee's that used to be at this location..."
Yelper Thomas E. wrote, "I got my classic order of the double smoke shack which was perfect. Then I got the 125th St Concrete frozen custard, which was out of this world."
Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Dig Inn
1319 First Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: lauren c./Yelp
Dig Inn is a New American spot.
This eatery has multiple locations throughout the city, but the process remains the same. Build-your-own bowl with either rice, greens or farro and add a variety of sides and protein like chicken, meatballs or salmon.
Yelp users are still warming up to Dig Inn, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
Yelper Susan L. wrote, "I had the salmon bowl with spiced farro, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. The farro was tasty and the sauteed broccoli was delicious."
Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The Wilson
132 W. 27th St., Chelsea
Photo: the wilson/Yelp
The Wilson is a bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot.
Choose between a selection of sandwiches, seafood and American classics like the blue crab carbonara with spaghetti, guanciale, Calabrian chilies and basil breadcrumbs. Pair your meal with a beer, glass of wine or cocktail like the Sage Advice with Ketel One vodka, sage, lemon, blackberry and smoke.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, The Wilson has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jamee P., who was one of the first users to visit The Wilson on December 11, wrote, "This place is a must-try! I ordered Brussels sprout tacos that were demolished in 30 seconds. We also ordered the squash soup that had a hint of bacon. It was tasty."
The Wilson is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Treadwell Park West
510 W. 42nd St., Hudson Yards
Photo: treadwell park west/Yelp
Treadwell Park West is a bar and New American spot.
This eatery offers a variety of traditional bar fare and comfort food like smoked pork nachos, fish and chips and burgers. Try the smoked brisket rueben with house-smoked beef brisket, sauerkraut, pepper jack, arugula on a ciabatta roll and warm potato salad on the side.
Treadwell Park West currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Manuel David A., who reviewed Treadwell Park West on December 21, wrote, "This place was incredible. The salmon was awesome and they had free popcorn! I am definitely coming back!"
Treadwell Park West is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.