Food & Drink

Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream due to undeclared peanuts

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A Brooklyn-based ice cream company is recalling one of its flavors because it poses a risk to people with peanut allergies.

Ample Hills says its "peppermint pattie" half pints may contain undeclared peanuts.

The containers in question have a best by date of June 18, 2020, lot code 19169, 80z, 236ml. The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints.

The ingredient list on the tub does not include peanuts, but Ample Hills is concerned some containers may have been contaminated.

The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations:
Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York
Jersey City, New Jersey
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York
Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York

Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York
Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York
Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York
Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York
Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York
Bubby's Highline, Manhattan, New York
Chelsea, Manhattan, New York

Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York
Astoria, Queens, New York

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased half pints of Ample Hills Creamery Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream (lot code 19169 with Best by Date 6/18/20) are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-240-595-2508 between hours of 9am- 5pm EST Monday- Friday, or email to press@amplehills.com.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbrooklynnew york cityrecallice cream
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Show More
Man with stage-four cancer fights to stay in NYCHA apartment
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in subway
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Reputed Trinitarios members arrested for NYC assaults, stabbings
More TOP STORIES News