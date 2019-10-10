Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream due to undeclared peanuts

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A Brooklyn-based ice cream company is recalling one of its flavors because it poses a risk to people with peanut allergies.
Ample Hills says its "peppermint pattie" half pints may contain undeclared peanuts.
The containers in question have a best by date of June 18, 2020, lot code 19169, 80z, 236ml. The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints.
The ingredient list on the tub does not include peanuts, but Ample Hills is concerned some containers may have been contaminated.
The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations:
Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York
Jersey City, New Jersey
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York
Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York
Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York
Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York
Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York
Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York
Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York
Bubby's Highline, Manhattan, New York
Chelsea, Manhattan, New York
Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York
Astoria, Queens, New York
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased half pints of Ample Hills Creamery Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream (lot code 19169 with Best by Date 6/18/20) are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-240-595-2508 between hours of 9am- 5pm EST Monday- Friday, or email to press@amplehills.com.
