Amy Freeze's Elf on the Shelf donuts for stubborn elves

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In case your Elf on the Shelf gets a little stubborn (he doesn't move for a night) a sweet treat might do the trick! My youngest son William will walk you through the quick prep of "Elf on the Shelf" donuts! They always work magic at our house!------------------------------------CheeriosSugar water with a few drops of honeyCocoaPowered SugarSprinklesMatchbox (for holding half dozen donuts)1. Mix up some sugar water and dip the top half of the cheerio in the sugar water2. Put on your topping of choice3. Do not over dip in sugar water or you will end up with soggy donuts!4. Less is more and if you need to "clear" the donut hole - just use a toothpick!5. Serve to your elf in a matchbox for a sweet surprise------------------------------------**BEWARE your elf may LOVE you even more after you surprise them with these delicious Christmas time treats!**For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!