HOLIDAY RECIPES

Amy Freeze's 2-ingredient fudge will have your guests raving this holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Amy Freeze's two ingredient fudge will have your guests raving this holiday

No stove tops, no oven bakes, no real measuring, no way to mess it up, no huge clean up... Amy Freeze has your back!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Prepping this holiday treat is guaranteed to help you avoid stress and overindulge! No stove tops, no oven bakes, no real measuring, no way to mess it up, no huge clean up...

No one will know that you worked so little to impress so much. Delicious. It's a stress-free but super-impressive treat... straight from your freezer!

Ingredients
1 Cup Chocolate (semi sweet chips, expensive dark chocolate or white chocolate, any chocolate you chose)
1 Cup Nut Butter (peanut, almond, macadamia, nut of your choice)
Optional: coconut oil, toppings, parchment paper, nonstick mini-cupcake pan

Directions
1. Melt chocolate in microwave for 20 seconds in glass bowl
2. Add in nut butter of your choice
3. Mix until smooth and creamy
4. Pour into non-stick cup cake pan or silicon tray
5. Freeze overnight
Optional: Add favorite toppings before freezing for a fancier flare

BEWARE: You should drop the bomb before they are served... each one has about 180 calories so they could literally sink your holiday calorie restrictions!

Enjoy!

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipechristmasthanksgivinghanukkahchocolate
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Homemade chicken noodle soup with a lemon twist
Heather O'Rourke's pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
Diana Williams whips up healthy zucchini waffles
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
New Indian spot Bamboo House & Bar is open
Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar today
New American spot Mokum debuts in the Upper West Side
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
2 NJ casinos fined for illegal college sports betting
No murders in NYC for 6 straight days, NYPD reports
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2018
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
Show More
Suspect wanted for attacking man with metal bat in SI deli
LI woman accused of slapping her baby daughter for crying
Trump, Democrats see no deal on shutdown
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
More News