<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4970504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 5)

Amy Freeze's two ingredient fudge will have your guests raving this holiday

No stove tops, no oven bakes, no real measuring, no way to mess it up, no huge clean up... Amy Freeze has your back!