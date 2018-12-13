NEW YORK (WABC) --Prepping this holiday treat is guaranteed to help you avoid stress and overindulge! No stove tops, no oven bakes, no real measuring, no way to mess it up, no huge clean up...
No one will know that you worked so little to impress so much. Delicious. It's a stress-free but super-impressive treat... straight from your freezer!
Ingredients
1 Cup Chocolate (semi sweet chips, expensive dark chocolate or white chocolate, any chocolate you chose)
1 Cup Nut Butter (peanut, almond, macadamia, nut of your choice)
Optional: coconut oil, toppings, parchment paper, nonstick mini-cupcake pan
Directions
1. Melt chocolate in microwave for 20 seconds in glass bowl
2. Add in nut butter of your choice
3. Mix until smooth and creamy
4. Pour into non-stick cup cake pan or silicon tray
5. Freeze overnight
Optional: Add favorite toppings before freezing for a fancier flare
BEWARE: You should drop the bomb before they are served... each one has about 180 calories so they could literally sink your holiday calorie restrictions!
Enjoy!
