Angaar brings Indian fare to Lincoln Square

Photo: Kimberly K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The new addition to Lincoln Square, called Angaar, is located at 283 Columbus Ave.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of Indian classics like tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala. Pair it with some onion kulcha, white flour bread stuffed with mildly spiced onions.

The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Maya T. wrote, "I ordered the lunch special, which was large and had multiple types of curry plus a vegetable. The owners are very nice and hospitable."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Angaar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
