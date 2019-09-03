Angry customers pull gun over sold-out Popeye's chicken sandwiches in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in Texas Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 p.m.Employees told sister station ABC13 in Houston that a mob of two women, three men, and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, which apparently triggered the would-be customers.That's when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their vehicle."It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees," Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man with the gun is being described as having small dreadlocks, tattoos on his face and was seen wearing a black shirt with red sleeves.The group left in a blue SUV.Authorities are hoping security cameras captured the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.----------