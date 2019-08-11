Food & Drink

Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.

The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.

The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.

The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".

Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocietyu.s. & worldalcoholconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed when car crashes, bursts into flames in NYC
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
AccuWeather: Another beauty on Sunday
Search for man who stole collection box from Brooklyn church
Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform
Show More
Dozens arrested in anti-ICE protests that shut down West Side Highway
Dominican Day Parade set to march through Manhattan
Newark residents advised to use bottled water due to lead levels
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Former New York State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Cicora dies of 9/11-related illness
More TOP STORIES News