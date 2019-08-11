Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.