Arby's baits McDonald's into new fish sandwich war

By John Clark
The chicken sandwich war is so 2019. Get ready for the fish sandwich war.

Arby's, known for its roast beef sandwiches, is taking on McDonald's Filet-O-Fish with a fish sandwich of its own.

The fast-food chain has launched an ad campaign touting its limited-time Crispy Fish Sandwich and new Fish 'n Cheddar Sandwich, two for $6.

The ad campaign comes just before Lent, when many Catholics give up meat for the religious season.

Arby's pokes fun at McDonald's in the ads on TV and social media, comparing the size and shape of the Filet-O-Fish versus Arby's offerings.

Says the tag-line for one spot: "When you see them next to each other, is almost doesn't seem fair."

Your move, Mickey D's.
