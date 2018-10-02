Are these trending New York City bars and restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot this autumn.
Mr. Bun
Photo: mr. bun/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Bensonhurst West's Mr. Bun, the Shanghainese spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Shanghainese" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, Mr. Bun bagged an 82.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.
Open since July at 2048 86th St. (between Bay 26th and Bay 25th streets), Mr. Bun offers Shanghainese specialties like soup dumplings, scallion pancakes and shredded pork with garlic sauce.
Pier 17
Photo: Pier 17/Yelp
The Financial District's Pier 17 is also making waves. The music venue and bar, which opened its doors in May at 89 South St., has seen a 34.4 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9 percent for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp.
Pier 17 offers everything from rooftop concerts to one-of-a-kind fitness classes, matched with craft cocktails and bar favorites like beef tartare and pizza bagels. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Beatstro
PHOTO: meka j./YELP
Beatstro is the city's buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers. The hip-hop-themed restaurant and lounge debuted in June in Mott Haven. It features an entranceway that looks like a record store, graffiti art and portraits of rap pioneers.
It increased its review count by 43.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "American (Traditional)."
Beatstrooffers starters like fried green tomatoes and bacon cracker jacks with candied pecans, along with entrees such as cornmeal-crusted catfish and fried chicken with blue cheese coleslaw, crispy smashed creamers and hot honey. (See the full menu here.)
Tipsy Shanghai
Photo: Terry H./Yelp
Open since July, Tipsy Shanghai is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Chinese" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Chinese" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, but Tipsy Shanghai saw an 87 percent increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 228 Thompson St. in Greenwich Village, Tipsy Shanghai offers authentic dishes like steamed pork buns, hot and sour soup, noodles and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Kyma
Photo: Kelsey F./Yelp
Is Greenwich Village's Kyma on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the Greek spot is heating up.
While businesses categorized as "Greek" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2 percent over the past month, Kyma nabbed a 33.3 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a modest upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars.
Located at 15 W. 18th St., Kyma offers Greek specialties like grilled octopus, sesame feta and sirloin steak with Greek coffee marinade. (You can view the full menu here.)