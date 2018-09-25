Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question of buzz, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month compared to others in New York City in their category. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
As it happens, five restaurants from five highly different food traditions stood out, appropriately enough for America's original melting pot city. Read on to see which spots are getting great word of mouth right now.
---
Gopchang Story BBQ
Photo: Gopchang Story BBQ/Yelp
Open since back in February, this Korean barbecue place, owned by a corporation that operates over 50 restaurants in Korea, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Barbeque" on Yelp.
Citywide, barbecue spots saw review counts increase by a median of just 1.6 percent over the past month, but Gopchang Story BBQ saw a 41.2 percent increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout.
"The wait is always a nightmare even if you join the waitlist via Yelp ahead of time. Despite the inevitable wait, it is worth it every time," wrote Yelper Aria H. providing both evidence of and one possible explanation for the jump in Yelp numbers: "They are currently doing a special where you get a free glass of draft beer if you check in through Yelp."
Located at 312 W. Fifth Ave., Floor 2 (between 31st and 32nd streets) in Midtown, Gopchang Story BBQ offers the eponymous gopchang (small intestine) as well as tripe, short ribs, brisket, and bulgogi. In addition to on the grill, the meat comes in stews, soups, fried rice, or by itself.
Tatsu Ramen
Ramen remains as justly popular as ever, and whether or not you've been hearing buzz about the East Village outpost of trendy L.A.-based Tatsu Ramen, the noodle joint is a hot commodity according to Yelp review data. After a solid July opening covered by Gothamist and Eater NY, Tatsu is now in full simmer.
While other businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.8 percent over the past month, Tatsu Ramen bagged a remarkable 126.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating. (Yelpers consistently praise the service as well as the food.)
Located at 167 First Ave. (between 11th and 10th streets), Tatsu has drawn attention for its late-night hours and innovative all-iPad ordering system, as well as its focus on four kinds of tonkotsu ramen. Non-soup choices include a wagyu beef burger with ramen noodle 'buns,' served with a softboiled egg.
The Sweet Sap
Photo: Janice Y./Yelp
Flushing's The Sweet Sap, a new entry to the bar-and-brunch scene with its own outdoor patio, is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.
The cocktail bar and New American restaurant, which opened at 189-11 Northern Blvd. in June, increased its review count by 44.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2 percent for other New American joints.
The Sweet Sap offers 18 specialty cocktails, like the frozen Melon Chiller with rum and honeydew; and house specialty dishes like pan-seared scallops with sugar snap peas and creamy rice. Diners can finish the meal with a sweet treat like a matcha panna cotta.
Pitchounette81
Yorkville's Pitchounette81 is currently on the upswing in the French category on Yelp. We first reported on the spot, which is not yet a year old, back in July.
While other French restaurants on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 1.5 percent over the past month, this bistro and wine bar that describes itself as "Modern French cuisine, locally sourced and crafted with love," saw a jump of 26.8 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at a top-notch 4.5 stars.
Open for business at 245 E. 81st St. (between Second and Third avenues) since January, the business offers its own spin on French classics, like an upside-down cheese souffle with tomato basil coulis, or chicken Nicoise with cherry tomatoes, red peppers, onions, and Nicoise olives. (You can see the menu here.)
Angeletto Restaurant
Photo: Angeletto Restaurant/Yelp
Is Midtown East's Angeletto Restaurant a familiar name? According to Yelp review data, the Italian eatery is seeing plenty of action. It nabbed a 40.5 percent increase in reviews within the past month -- compared to a median of just 2.1 percent -- maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.
Located at 890 Second Ave. (between 47th and 48th streets), Angeletto Restaurant has been open since June. Its house-made fresh pastas, such as the fettucine with lamb ragout, that have rated superlatives from Yelpers like "the best I've had outside of Italy" and "the best pasta I've had in America."