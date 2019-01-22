Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been getting outsized attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.
---
Gupshup
Photo: gupshup/Yelp
Open since November, this cocktail bar and Indian and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but GupShup saw a 100 percent increase, maintaining a solid four-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Cleo has seen a 32.4 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 115 18th St. in Gramercy, GupShup offers a variety of Indian-infused dishes, cocktails and desserts. Try the lamb shank with burrah and rogan josh jus and pair it with the Lovlekar Lime cocktail with tamarind, black salt, Fords gin, egg whites, lime, cumin and fizz.
Angeletto Restaurant
Photo: angeletto restaurant/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Angeletto Restaurant, the Italian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, Angeletto Restaurant bagged a 51.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 4.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 890 Second Ave. (between 47th and 48th streets) since June, Angeletto Restaurant offers a large selection of Italian dishes and pastas like the rigatoni alla carbonara with Pecorino Romano, smoked pancetta and egg yolk.
TabeTomo
Photo: shuang c./Yelp
The East Village's TabeTomo is currently on the upswing in the ramen category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Ramen" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 3.2 percent over the past month, this ramen spot increased its by 100 percent--with its Yelp rating declining slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars.
Open for business at 131 Ave. A (between 7th St. and St. Marks Place) since December, the business offers Japanese dishes and different ramen combinations with pork broth.
Momofuku Noodle Bar
Photo: momofuku noodle bar/Yelp
Open since November, this New American spot, which offers noodles and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "American (New)" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Momofuku Noodle Bar saw a 62.5 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout.
Located at 10 Columbus Circle, Floor 3 (between West Central Park and Broadway) in Lincoln Square, Momofuku Noodle Bar offers hand-rolled breads, noodle dishes, ramen and more. Order the spicy oxtail with rice cakes, daikon and buttered rice.