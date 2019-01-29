Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting outsized attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot this winter.
---
Basil Cucina & Catering
Photo: vincent s./Yelp
Open since June, this Italian spot, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp.
Citywide, sandwich spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, but Basil Cucina & Catering saw a 35.5 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 280 percent.
Located at 1686 Forest Ave. in Graniteville, Basil Cucina & Catering offers a bit of everything, from pizza and sandwiches to steak and seafood. Try The American sandwich with homemade roast beef, turkey, bologna, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Ramen Hood
Photo: nicollette r./Yelp
SoHo's Ramen Hood is the city's buzziest vegan spot by the numbers.
The vegan and halal spot, which offers ramen and more and opened at 62 Spring St., Chef's Club Counter (between Mulberry and Lafayette streets) on October 15, increased its review count by 40 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.3 percent for the Yelp category "Vegan."
Ramen Hood offers several ramen dishes and other vegan options. Order a bowl of Smokey Ramen with smoked onion broth, skinny noodles and more. Then indulge in the banh mi poutine, featuring triple-fried French fries with hoisin-gravy, pickled vegetables, Sriracha, vegan cheese, jalapenos and cilantro.
Dun Huang - Grand Central
Photo: kiki c./Yelp
Murray Hill-Kips Bay's Dun Huang - Grand Central is currently on the upswing in the Chinese category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Chinese" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 3.3 percent over the past month, this Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, increased its by 80.6 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.
Open for business at 320 Lexington Ave. (between 39th and 38th streets), the business offers handmade noodle dishes and other Chinese favorites. Try the fried noodles with chicken, beef or shrimp and peppers, carrots, cabbage and scallions.
Treadwell Park West
Photo: treadwell park west/Yelp
Open since October, this bar and New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Bars" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Treadwell Park West saw a 41.9 percent increase, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 1.6 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 510 W. 42nd St. (between 11th and 10th avenues) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, Treadwell Park West offers burgers, sandwiches and traditional bar fare like wings, nachos, fries and mac and cheese.
Taladwat
Photo: lena j./Yelp
Is Hell's Kitchen's Taladwat on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the Thai spot is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Thai" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.9 percent over the past month, Taladwat nabbed a 49.1 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating.
Located at 714 Ninth Ave. (between 48th and 49th streets.), Taladwat offers a variety of Thai dishes. Try the panang curry beef with kaffir lime and long hot chili in a coconut milk broth.