Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak this winter.
---
Tudor City Steakhouse
Photo: tudor city steakhouse/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Tudor City Steakhouse, the steakhouse is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Steakhouses" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2 percent over the past month, Tudor City Steakhouse bagged a 38.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 45 Tudor City Place (between 42nd and 43rd streets) since September 2017, Tudor City Steakhouse offers American classics like steaks, seafood and burgers. Try the Chilly Burger with lettuce, red onion and chili peppers.
Dunhuang - East Village
Photo: joanna c./Yelp
The East Village's Dunhuang - East Village is also making waves. Open since April at 300 E. 12th St. (between 1st Ave and Second Avenue), the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and noodles, has seen a 27.1 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4.4 percent for all businesses tagged "Noodles" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 630 percent.
Dunhuang - East Village offers Chinese favorites, in addition to noodle dishes some barbecue items. Try the braised beef noodles with hand pulled noodles, spicy brown sauce, beef stew and bok choy. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.
Cousins Maine Lobster
Photo: cousins maine lobster/Yelp
Kips Bay's Cousins Maine Lobster is currently on the upswing in the seafood category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, this seafood spot increased its by 32.3 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars.
Open for business at 77 Lexington Ave. (between 26th and 25th streets) since , the business offers lobster sandwiches, salads, soups and more. Other seafood like fried clams and red snapper are also available.
LRoom Cafe
Photo: william w./Yelp
This breakfast and brunch spot, which offers desserts and flowers and gifts, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Desserts" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Desserts" saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but LRoom Cafe saw a 32.6 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout. It gained 2.8 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 41 W. 14th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, LRoom Cafe offers breakfast, desserts and small plates. The owner is also trained in floral design, originally opening LRoom as a flower boutique in 2015 and recently expanding it into a cafe, according to Gothamist.
The Wilson
Photo: the wilson/Yelp
Is Chelsea's The Wilson on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot is getting plenty of attention.
While businesses categorized as "Bars" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, The Wilson nabbed a 30.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.
Located at 132 W. 27th St. (between 7th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas.), The Wilson offers an upscale menu of traditional bar fare like burgers and sandwiches, but also features steaks, oysters and scallops.