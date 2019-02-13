Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been getting extra attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
Made In New York Pizza
Photo: yvette g./Yelp
Open since January of 2019, this pizza spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp.
Citywide, pizza spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but Made In New York Pizza saw a 94 percent increase, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 421 Amsterdam Ave. (between 80th and 81st streets) in the Upper West Side, Made In New York Pizza offers a variety of pizza toppings, including spicy pepperoni, vegetable with peppers, mushrooms and onions, white pizza with ricotta and more. (View menu here.)
Atomic Wings
Photo: atomic wings/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Jamaica's Atomic Wings, the halal spot, which offers chicken wings, burgers and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Burgers" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, Atomic Wings bagged a 61.3 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a three-star rating a month ago to its current 3.5 stars. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 159-23 Hillside Ave. since September of 2018, Atomic Wings offers buffalo and boneless wings with a variety of sauces, including teriyaki, sweet and tangy, garlic Parmesan, honey barbecue and more. (Check out the menu here.)
Taverna On The Bay
Photo: taverna on the bay/Yelp
Clifton's Taverna On The Bay is also making waves. Open since August of 2018 at 661 Bay St., the wine bar and Mediterranean spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 58.1 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.5 percent for all businesses tagged "Seafood" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 160 percent.
Taverna On The Bay offers mussels with capers and white wine sauce, penne vodka with shrimp, stuffed mushrooms with goat cheese and prosciutto and a baked salmon with a garlic mustard sauce. (View the full menu here.) Over the past month, it's maintained a convincing 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery
Photo: happy zoe vegan bakery/Yelp
Open at this location since December 2018, this bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Bakeries" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Bakeries" saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery saw a 26.2 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 2.4 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 102 B Nassau Ave. in Greenpoint, Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery offers all vegan treats, including a chocolate vanilla strawberry cake, pecan chocolate chip cookies and sticky buns. (Check out the menu here.)