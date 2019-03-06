Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot, right now.
The Slope Lounge
Photo: the slope lounge/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Park Slope's The Slope Lounge, the Caribbean spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Caribbean" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.9 percent over the past month, The Slope Lounge bagged a 63.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating.
Open at 837 Union St. (between Sixth and Seventh avenues) since September of 2018, The Slope Lounge offers baked wings with a guava barbecue sauce, jerk chicken with coconut fried rice, mango salad with cucumber pickle and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
Jia NYC
Photo: ann l./Yelp
Chinatown's Jia NYC is also making waves. Open at 23 Essex St. (between Division and Rutgers streets), the New American spot, which offers comfort food and more, has seen a 28.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 550 percent.
Jia NYC offers meatloaf served with potato salad, crab cake sliders with coleslaw and more. (View the menu here.) Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Dionysos Restaurant
Photo: dionysos restaurant/Yelp
Astoria's Dionysos Restaurant is the city's buzziest seafood spot by the numbers.
The Greek and Mediterranean spot, which offers seafood and more and opened at 23-15 31st St. in October of 2015, increased its review count by 30.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.4 percent for the Yelp category "Seafood." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 12.0 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Dionysos Restaurant offers jumbo shrimp sauteed in feta cheese with a tomato sauce, a mixed grill dish featuring salmon, octopus, calamari and shrimp, grilled salmon with lemon and olive oil and more. (Check out the menu here.)
Le Prive
Photo: le prive/Yelp
Open since June of 2018, this cocktail bar and French spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "French" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "French" saw a median 1.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Le Prive saw a 19 percent increase, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 1.1 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 626 10th Ave. (between 44th and 45th streets) in Hell's Kitchen, Le Prive offers a grilled whole branzino with Swiss chard and roasted sunchokes, as well as a raw seafood bar with oysters, shrimp and more. (View the menu here.)
