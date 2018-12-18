Arooga's Tap & Kitchen brings American fare to Rockville Centre | Hoodline

A new American spot, offering chicken wings and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Arooga's Tap & Kitchen, the newcomer is located at 49 N. Village Ave.
The spot offers snacks, salads, burgers and more. Try the grilled chicken sandwich with tomato, organic arugula and chicken sauce on a brioche bun, or the margherita flatbread with mozzarella, house marinara, organic tomato, kale and a pesto drizzle. It also offers wings, either original or breaded, with signature blue cheese or buttermilk ranch dipping sauces. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Arooga's Tap & Kitchen has gotten a solid response from customers.
Nadia R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "We had the Nashville chicken sandwiches, which were absolutely delicious. The coleslaw is an excellent touch on the sandwich. Also, their buffalo mac and cheese is to die for! The red sangria is absolutely delicious, and their house-brew Arooga beer is great!"
And Michael P. wrote, "Tried their wings, very good. Kangaroo flavor wing sauce is amazing. They also sell the bottles of sauce. The cookie pizza is delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Arooga's Tap & Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRockville Centre
foodHoodlineRockville Centre