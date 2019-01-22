Asian fusion eats: 3 new spots to try in New York City

---
Valerie
45 W. 45th St., Midtown
Photo: ed u./Yelp
Valerie is a bar and Asian fusion and French spot.
This bar offers upscale bar fare and Asian-infused dishes like Korean barbecue fried chicken with house-made pickles and kimchi kewpie mayo on a brioche bun. Or try the 36-hour braised beef short rib with crispy pancetta, roast parsnip, horseradish gremolata and pickled mushrooms.
Valerie currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper John J. wrote, "I stopped in for lunch and had the smoked duck wings, which had amazing flavor. I also ordered the burger which was good."
NoodleLove
192 Mott St., Nolita
Photo: noodlelove/Yelp
NoodleLove is an Asian fusion, vegan and gluten-free spot.
On the menu, you'll find a large selection of noodle dishes and salads. Try the Singapore noodles with thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, snow pea leaves, white kimchi, carrots, onions, red chili, lotus root chips and curry spice sauce. Or build your own salad or wok creation. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.
NoodleLove's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 31 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Peter R. wrote, "All the dishes I've tried so far have been very tasty and filling while also being light. The lychee rose soda is amazing."
NoodleLove is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Uncle Chop Chop
7 Cornelia St., West Village
Photo: xuechun z./Yelp
Uncle Chop Chop is a cocktail bar, tapas bar and Asian fusion spot.
Choose between a variety of small plates, salads and Asian-infused dishes. Try the Uncle Chop Chop Duck with either duck pancakes, plum sauce, cucumber and scallion or with balinese shredded roast duck, sambal oelek and shallots turmeric rice.
Yelp users are excited about Uncle Chop Chop, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
Yelper Andy S., who was one of the first users to visit Uncle Chop Chop on December 9, wrote, "This place was amazing. Dumplings, sashimi, tuna and both duck dishes had amazing flavor and were well priced."
Uncle Chop Chop is open from 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.