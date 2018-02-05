FOOD & DRINK

Asian Fusion Spot 'Wok to Walk' Opens In The West Village

By Hoodline
If you've got Asian fusion on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 319 6th Ave. in West Village, the fresh addition is called Wok to Walk.

This new spot is the latest addition from the International fast-casual chain-- which got its start in Amsterdam (according to the business' website)--and marks the fourth New York City location. Last year, a New Jersey outpost debuted as well.

The restaurant features a build-your-own meal concept where customers first start with a base like egg noodles, udon, white rice or mixed veggies. Then, a selection of "favorites" are added like chicken, beef filet, duck, squid or tofu. To finish the meal off, diners select from a list of sauces and toppings like sweet and sour, oyster or peanut sauce. (You can check out the full list of offerings here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has gotten a good response.

Emil S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Great place to have a bite, regardless if you are in a hurry, or have time to sit and eat there. Been coming back quite frequently lately, and service by the staff--as well as the quality of the food--never fails, but only gets better."

Yelper Garrett W. added: "Came here for the first time tonight. A few of my coworkers frequently order lunch from here, but I stopped by to takeout some dinner. Staff were really patient and awesome with me."

Head on over to check it out: Wok to Walk is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.
