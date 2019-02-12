FOOD & DRINK

Astoria gets a new boot camp: Orangetheory Fitness

Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Astoria/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new boot camp has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Orangetheory Fitness Astoria, the fresh arrival is located at 31-57 31st St. in Astoria.

The fitness spot offers tailored workouts and professional coaching to its members, using OTbeat technology to track performance and progress. The gym is also offering a free class to first-timers.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"Everyone working there is really nice, approachable and understanding," reviewed Yelper Emily D. "The classes are an awesome workout and the instructors do a good job of keeping you motivated through everything."

Orangetheory Fitness is now open at 31-57 31st St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
